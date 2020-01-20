East Africa: Hamdouk Affirms Readiness for Boosting Cooperation With COMESA

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has affirmed readiness of the Sudanese government for boosting cooperation with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) organization to enhance development in Sudan, member states and the African continent.

This came when the Prime Minister received at his office here today the visiting COMESA Secretary General, Ms. Chileshe Kapwepwe, in the presence of the Minister of Industry and Trade.

Dr. Hamdouk also reaffirmed during the meeting support of Sudan to the tripartite trade agreement, stressing commitment of his government to removing obstacles affecting attraction of local and foreign investments.

On her part, Ms. Kapwepwe pointed out in a press statement that her visit to Sudan, heading a high-level delegation that comprises all institutions of COMESA, aims at holding talks with the concerned bodies in the country to pave the way for benefiting from the organization, indicating that economic reform, which looms high among the priorities of the transitional government copes with the COMESA's objectives.

She indicated that the meeting discussed priorities of cooperation between the Sudan and COMESA, which comprise agriculture, trade and transport, adding that the meeting tackled the importance of development of ports for facilitating movement of trade from Sudan to the other countries.

Ms. Kapwepwe affirmed readiness of COMESA with all its institutions for cooperation with Sudan for receiving financing

from the Trade and Development Bank for implementation of its projects of infrastructure, women development and capacity building.

She concluded that there are wide fields of cooperation between the Sudan and COMESA.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.