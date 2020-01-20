East Africa: Hamdouk Affirms Readiness for Boosting Cooperation With COMESA

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has affirmed readiness of the Sudanese government for boosting cooperation with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) organization to enhance development in Sudan, member states and the African continent.

This came when the Prime Minister received at his office here today the visiting COMESA Secretary General, Ms. Chileshe Kapwepwe, in the presence of the Minister of Industry and Trade.

Dr. Hamdouk also reaffirmed during the meeting support of Sudan to the tripartite trade agreement, stressing commitment of his government to removing obstacles affecting attraction of local and foreign investments.

On her part, Ms. Kapwepwe pointed out in a press statement that her visit to Sudan, heading a high-level delegation that comprises all institutions of COMESA, aims at holding talks with the concerned bodies in the country to pave the way for benefiting from the organization, indicating that economic reform, which looms high among the priorities of the transitional government copes with the COMESA's objectives.

She indicated that the meeting discussed priorities of cooperation between the Sudan and COMESA, which comprise agriculture, trade and transport, adding that the meeting tackled the importance of development of ports for facilitating movement of trade from Sudan to the other countries.

Ms. Kapwepwe affirmed readiness of COMESA with all its institutions for cooperation with Sudan for receiving financing

from the Trade and Development Bank for implementation of its projects of infrastructure, women development and capacity building.

She concluded that there are wide fields of cooperation between the Sudan and COMESA.