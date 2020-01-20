Sudan: Eritrean Embassy Organizes Symposium On People's Diplomacy

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Eritrean embassy in Khartoum, organized, last Friday, at itspremises, in Al-Riyad, an effective people's diplomacy symposium attended by the concerned the Sudanese and Eritreans scholars, experts and reachersers.

The Erirean Charge de Affaires, Ambassador, Ibrahim Idriss who addressed the symposium, has outlined that the December Revolution resulted from the continuous struggle of the Sudanese people, adding that Eritrea stands besides Sudan in current developments.

He described the Sudanese-Eritrean relations as deeply rooted and witnesses remarkable development, specially, during the Transitional Government period.

The Eritrean diplomat said the recommendations of the symposium will be handed to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok and the Eritrean Head of State, Isaias Afwerki.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin, of the National Umma Party, lauded the level of the relations linking Sudan to Eritrea and the strong relations between the people in the two countries.

Meanwhile, Political thinker, Al-Shafie Khider has described the relations between the two countries as historical and shared common ground and deep understanding.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.