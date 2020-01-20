Sudan: Eritrean Embassy Organizes Symposium On People's Diplomacy

Khartoum — The Eritrean embassy in Khartoum, organized, last Friday, at itspremises, in Al-Riyad, an effective people's diplomacy symposium attended by the concerned the Sudanese and Eritreans scholars, experts and reachersers.

The Erirean Charge de Affaires, Ambassador, Ibrahim Idriss who addressed the symposium, has outlined that the December Revolution resulted from the continuous struggle of the Sudanese people, adding that Eritrea stands besides Sudan in current developments.

He described the Sudanese-Eritrean relations as deeply rooted and witnesses remarkable development, specially, during the Transitional Government period.

The Eritrean diplomat said the recommendations of the symposium will be handed to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok and the Eritrean Head of State, Isaias Afwerki.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin, of the National Umma Party, lauded the level of the relations linking Sudan to Eritrea and the strong relations between the people in the two countries.

Meanwhile, Political thinker, Al-Shafie Khider has described the relations between the two countries as historical and shared common ground and deep understanding.