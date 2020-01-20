Sudan: Girl Gang Raped By North Darfur Bandits

Tawila — A young girl was gang raped by gunmen near Tawila in North Darfur on Thursday, while two people have died in other violence in the locality.

Coordinator Omda Mukhtar Bosh told Radio Dabanga that that the girl was carrying food from her village to her father who was working on his farm nearby. Three gunmen attacked her and raped her repeatedly.

Bosh confirmed that they took the victim to Tawila Hospital for medical treatment and reported the accident to the police.

In a separate incident, two people were killed, and three others wounded in a clash between camel herders and bandits in Kollu village in West of Tawila.

Omda Bosh clarified that bandits riding camels attacked herders at a water source in Kollu village west of Tawila, intent on stealing their livestock. Two of the bandits were killed during an exchange of fire and two others wounded. One of the herders was also wounded.

