South Africa: Chasing Pack Sets Sights On Wounded Lions

19 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The 4-Day Franchise Series is starting to hot up with plenty riding on the final round of games that start on Monday before the next break in the calendar - that will see the last two matches of 2019/20 to be played in late March and early April.

After the log-leading Lions were stunned by the Dolphins, who were last before the previous round of games, last week, the first-class franchise competition has taken a new twist.

All six teams now have a chance, with a good run from any of the teams in the final three rounds almost certain to give them a chance of winning the championship.

The defending champion Lions remain top of the table with 117.26 points, but their lead has been slashed dramatically to just over 13 points from the Knights (103.92).

And in total only 35.72 points separate top from bottom, with the Cape Cobras (81.54) now last.

The pick of the action in round eight is undoubtedly in Centurion where the Momentum Multiply Titans (89.02) welcome the 2018/19 winners for their Jukskei derby at SuperSport Park.

It is a crucial match for the hosts, who have not won since round one when they beat the Dolphins at home.

That remains their only win of the campaign, but a positive result against their old foes will throw the title race even more open.

Elsewhere, the in-form Dolphins (86.20), the only team that has won both their matches in the new year, welcome the second-placed Knights to Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The visitors overcame the Warriors last week to move second, while the hosts had that good win over the leaders in Pietermaritzburg.

In the final match of the round, the Eastern Cape franchise, currently third on 97.38 points, entertain the Cobras at Buffalo Park in East London.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.