South Africa: 'Tragic Start to 2020' As Three Mine Workers Dead in a Week, Says AMCU

19 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says it is saddened by a "tragic start to 2020" as three mine workers died while on duty last week.

According to the union, a locomotive driver was injured in a mud rush at Harmony Gold.

"Reportedly, the worker went to inspect the box chute, which conveys ore into locomotive carriers, and for some reason yet unknown the box opened and overwhelmed him with collected ore, killing him. The AMCU comrade was from Lesotho and he leaves behind a wife and four children."

A few days later, another mine worker had been absent from night shift and was later found dead underground at the Phakisa mine near Odendaalsrus in the Free State.

"We await the conclusion of the investigation," the union said.

A third mine worker died that same week at Sibanye-Stillwater's Bambanani Shaft near Rustenburg, according to AMCU.

"A rock drill operator was tragically killed in a fall-of-ground incident. He was a Mozambican national.

"Investigations are underway."

AMCU lamented the number of workers who have died at Harmony Gold who, it said, had suffered ten fatalities in 2019.

"The union has been consistently calling for amendments to the Mine Health and Safety Act. But, yet again we see another breadwinner killed," AMCU said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Labour
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.