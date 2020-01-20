Tunisia: Average Farmgate Price Per Kg of Broiler Drops 18.2 Percent December 2019

Tunis/Tunisia — The monthly average farmgate price per kilogram (kg) of broiler fell by 18.2% in December 2019 compared to November 2019, dropping from 3,778 millimes per kg to 3,091.7 millimes per kg, said the National Agriculture Observatory (ONAGRI).

The average monthly farmgate price of broiler chicken went down by 14.9% to 3,091.7 millimes/kg in December 2019 against 3,634.4 millimes/kg during the same period of 2018.

ONAGRI pointed out in its newsletter on agricultural situation monitoring, that the average production of one kilogram of broiler reached 3,098.9 millimes in the country's south, i.e. 5% more than in the North and 0.2% more than in the Centre of the country.

The farmgate price of one kilogram of broiler saw a fluctuation in 2019, following a downward trend.

At the beginning of 2019, the price was set at 4,024 millimes/kg to close the year down to 3,268 millimes/kg.

According to data from ONAGRI, the monthly average of farmgate prices of table eggs went down by 7.5% in December 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

As for the average farmgate price of eggs in December 2019, it increased by 0.8% compared to the previous month.

In the Centre of the country, the farmgate price of eggs is up by 1.1%, compared to the South and by 0.9% compared to the North.

ONAGRI said farmgate prices of table eggs dropped 11.4% between the beginning and end of 2019.