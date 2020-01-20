Gambia: Chairman of Three Years Jotna Clarifies Issues

Abdou Njie the chairman of Three Years Jotna has on Sunday clarified that his movement has no plans to forcefully bring down the government of President Adama Barrow.

He told Foroyaa: "We did not plan to bring down President Barrow. All we want is for him to respect the promise he made to Gambians and step-down."

Njie said Gambian authorities have agreed to issue permit to them to stage their protest on 26th January 2020.

The group earlier said they were going to come out and protest on Sunday (today) after Police denied them permit. But they later agreed to call-off Sunday's protest, following their talks with the authorities.

He remarked: "The Interior minister had promised that a permit will be issued to us. So, we postposed the Sunday protest until on 26th January."

He said stakeholders including representatives from his movement, the Interior Minister, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff of the Army, Inspector General of Police, members of civil society and the Christian Council held talks on Friday at the Ministry of Interior.

He said: "We cancelled Sunday's protest because we want victory on our side. We were denied permit by the authorities and now they agreed to issue one to us."