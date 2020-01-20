Sudan: Al-Burhan Commends Historical Relations With China

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan has commended the deep-rooted and historical relations linking Sudan and China, referring to importance of benefitting from these relations to realize the mutual interests of the two countries.

This came when Al-Burhan received at his office at the General Command today (Sunday) the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan, Ma Xinmin.

Al-Burhan congratulated the Chinese leadership and people on the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, expressing appreciation to the efforts of the Chinese leadership for supporting Sudan at the international forums as well as boosting stability, peace and economic development in Sudan, pointing out that they look forward for further promotion of these relations in the future, especially in the field of joint military cooperation and the various other fields by benefiting from the Chinese technology.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador affirmed support of his country to stability in Sudan and to whatever leads to improvement of the situations in all civilian and military fields, extending congratulations to the Sudanese leadership and people on the New Year and the 64th anniversary of the Independence Day.