Sudan: Joint Sudanese - Libyan Forces Return 107 Illegal Immigrants

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The joint Sudanese - Libyan forces have returned 107 illegal immigrants who were found in the desert of the border Northern State.

In a statement to SUNA, the commander of the joint Sudanese - Libyan forces in the Northern State, Col. Anwar Abdalla Nagodi, said that the rescued illegal immigrants were found in a difficult conditions during combing operations carried out by the Sudanese-Libyan joint forces in the desert of the border state.

He said that the rescued illegal immigrants were give shelter, medical services and food, prior to transporting them to Dongola city, the capital of the Northern State, and handing them over to the Passport Police.

Col. Nagodi has warned the citizens of the dangers of illegal immigration and the human trafficking gangs, stressing that the joint Sudanese - Libyan forces will remain vigilant to protect the homeland and state's borders and to fight the illegal immigration and human trafficking phenomena.

