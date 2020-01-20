Sudan: Aayesha Patronages Release of Prisons Inmates' Initiative

Khartoum — Member of Transitional Sovereign Council Aayesha Musa received Sunday in her office at Republican palace the release of inmates' initiative delegation headed by Othman Merghani.

Meanwhile Merghani explained in a press statement following the meeting that the objective of the initiative was for solving problems of the Sudanese families who's their members are in jails or their supporter was in jail for long period of time.

The initiative according to Merghani calls for raising funds from rich people or asking them pay financial due to those in prisons. Merghani affirmed that Aayesha has agreed to patronage the initiative which would kickoff campaign for raising funds next week from Al-Tayar newspaper headquarters in Khartoum.