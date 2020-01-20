Sudan: Native Administration Leaders in Bau Locality Support Peace

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Bau — Native Administration Leaders of Bau Locality in Blue Nile State affirmed supporting peace from within, contributing in building social fabric and mobilizing resources to reconstruct what has been destroyed in war.

Mayor of all Engassana Tribes, Mohamed Abualela Jumma said Bau locality was one of the most severely war affected areas.

He said the inhabitants were either left as displaced or as refugees. The Mayor stressed that it was high time for unification of efforts to achieve comprehensive peace.

Abualela gave this statement Sunday on the occasion of peace cup champion organized at ALafindi Martyr City in the locality.

For his part Bau locality Mayor Ali AL -Nur said AL afandi Martyr Area usually goes isolated during the rainy season.

Meanwhile AL-Nur urged the government of the state for constructing a bridge and connecting the town with electric power.

Moreover, the mayor of the locality urged for halting illegal wood cutting, mining and violation against agricultural lands.

