Sudan: Finance Ministry Affirms Its Seriousness to Avoid Poor Production and Resources Wasting

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning organized, in cooperation with the African Agency for Risk Absorption, a workshop on risk absorption and disaster management. The Representative of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Makki Mohamed Abdel-Rahim stressed, when addressing the workshop at the Friendship Hall Sunday, the importance of training and cabacity building to curb natural disasters and working to ward off risks to community stability, describing the workshop as important and effective to spare the economy poor production and waste of resources and capabilities, stressing the ministry's readiness to deal seriously with everything related to disaster issues, threats to the security and safety of the country. For his part, the Representative of the African Agency for Risk Absorption Kofi Konan welcomed the considerable efforts, which have exerted on training for the prevention of risks in the country, pointing out that the continent of Africa has been facing increasing disasters, which cast negative shadows and contributed directly to the suffering of the peoples of the region, explaining that the African Agency on the absortion of Risks was established to support African governments to deal with risks and climate change through constructive dialogue, revealing that agency has established a special unit for the purpose of training and rehabilitation in Sudan. In the same context, the Director of Risk Management Department at the Ministry of Finance Iman Al-Zubair said that the most important goals of the workshop were to achieve sustainable development through early warning of risks and to strengthen the forecasting and safety system to provide resources and capabilities to achieve economic prosperity. It is worth mentioning that the workshop is to last for five days with the participation of various ministries and government institutions.