East Africa: We Are Looking Forward to Establishing New Projects With COMESA - Madani

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has affirmed that the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) represented one of the most important regional and economic blocs, revealing that the organization has several existing projects in Sudan and we look forward to establishing new projects with them. Madani added, in a meeting Sunday at the Ministry's meeting hall with the COMESA Secretary General Ms. Chilci Kabuki, that Sudan hoped that this visit would contribute to increasing cooperation between the two sides, stressing that COMESA expressed its full readiness to support Sudan in all fields (economic and technical), especially after the political changes that Sudan recently witnessed, adding that the large delegation that attended with the COMESA Secretary General, which includes the Chairperson of the Competition Commission, the Justice Registrar and the Director of the Organization of Businesswomen Union in the organization besides the Director of the African Trade and Development Bank, reflected the nature of the mission and the openness that Sudan is now witnessing at the regional and international levels. For her part, Ms. Kabuki stressed that the aim of her visit to Sudan was to deliberate with the Sudanese officials on how the organization can provide appropriate support to Sudan in the development plan, stressing that Sudan is a founding and important member of the organization, adding that the visit also aims to enhance and develop economic and trade cooperation between Sudan and COMESA, especially in the field of capacity building and training. "In addition to discussing a number of future projects that Sudan wishes to implement in the fields of economic, industrial and commercial sectors", she said.