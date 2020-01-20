Sudan: Norwegian Company to Exploit Oil-Associated Gas

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Energy and Mining signed Sunday an agreement with the Norwegian Monitor Power System (MPS) Company on the exploitation of the gas associated with oil production. The agreement included generation of electricity at a capacity of 460 megawatts, production of 350 tons of home cooking gas and the production of 3000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from blocks 4 & 6 at a cost of 850 Million dollars. The General Manager of Sudapet Company, Eng. Ayman Abu Al-Goukh signed on behalf of the government of Sudan whereas Mr: Biorn Q Aaserod signed for the Norwegian company, in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Mining and the Norwegian Ambassador in Khartoum. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining Dr. Hamid Suleiman Hamid revealed the importance of exploiting the national resources that were wasted by burning gas in the air throughout the previous period since the beginning of oil production, considering the signing of the agreement on the gas exploitation is a big step towards the exploitation of resources to support the national economy, explaining that the partnership rates in the project are 51% for Sudapet National Company and 49 % for the Norwegian company. Dr. Suleiman pointed out that the company would work to exploit the gas accompanying the production of oil and latent gas by drilling wells, explaining that the kick off of the project will be in February and is to be completed within twenty months, adding that the project is a major achievement that contributes to energy stability and diversification for various uses.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.