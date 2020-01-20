Sudan: Training Course On Plan and Drinking Water Safety Launches in Al - Fashir

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al- Fashir — Training course was launched Sunday at AL Adwa AL Gurmuzia Hall in AL -Fashir the capital of North Darfur State.

The course focuses on means of implementing the pan and drinking water safety organized by Water project and environmental sanitation in collaboration with UNICEF.

The course targeted working cadres in the field of health and water at governmental institutions and organizations operating in water service in North Darfur state.

The national coordinator of water projects and Environmental sanitation Salah Seddiq affirmed the importance of public participation in implementing the strategic plan related to drinking water safety from its source up to house door to prevent contamination of water and coping with healthy drinking water system.

The national coordinator stressed that the safety water plan was extended from the strategic framework plan of water sector pointing to protocols and technological agreements stipulated for the importance of maintaining drinking water safety across the world.

Head of water and environmental sanitation department at UNICEF Haroum Mohamed Nahar said the respective course comes within the UNICEF program for the year 2020 that focuses on achieving drinking safety water for people affirming the importance of complementary axes that working in the field of water to guarantee reducing risk from the source until it reaches the consumer.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.