Sudanese-Libyan Joint Forces Return Back 107 Migrants

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The Sudanese-Libyan joint forces in the northern state managed to return back 107 illegal immigrants in the desert of the border state.

Colonel Anwar Abdullah Naqudi, commander of the Sudanese-Libyan Joint Forces in Northern State, Colonel, Anwar Abdullah Naqudi, told SUNA, Sunday, that the illegal immigrants were found in difficult condition during the combing operations carried out by the Sudanese-Libyan joint forces in the desert of the border state, noting that they had been hosted and provided Medical and nutritional services until their health condition has improved, then they were deported to Dongola and handed over to the state's passport police.

Colonel, Naqudi warned citizens against the danger of illegal immigration and human trafficking gangs, and to be more careful about their lives and stop trying illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Intelligence Division of the Sudanese-Libyan Joint Forces in the northern state, Lt. Col. Malaz Hassan Mohamed Sorour, stressed the vigilance and ability of the Sudanese-Libyan joint forces to control all forms of trans-borders crime on the with neighboring countries.

