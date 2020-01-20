Sudan: Minister of Interior Chairs Meeting of Transpiration Committee

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Interior, Gen. (police) Al-Teraifi Idris, Sunday chaired at the Council of Ministers a meeting of the ministerial committee for reviewing the general transportation situation in the country.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance the transportation plan in Khartoum State, which was presented at the meeting by the General Director of Transportation, Mohamed Dhia-Eddin.

The plan aims to set urgent means, to be set by specialized committees, maintenance of the malfunctioning buses and introduction of new buses coping with the international standards.

The meeting also reviewed a report of a branch committee on the general transportation situation in Khartoum State, which has tackled ways to reactivate the role of public companies in Khartoum State, removing violations and negative phenomena in the main roads and transportation stations and the use of cards in providing vehicles with fuel.

The meeting underscored the importance of continuing efforts by Khartoum State to rehabilitate the public main and branch transport roads, the importation of modern means of transportation with large capacities, benefiting from the Revolution youth in monitoring the transportation process at the transport and fuel stations and fuel, intensifying the police presence at the main roads, transportation stations and bridges.

