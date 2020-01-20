Sudan: Madani Receives His Somali Counterpart

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani received at Khartoum Airport Sunday his Somali counterpart Abdullah Hassan, who arrived in the country to participate in the inaugural festival of the 37th Session of the Khartoum International Fair. The 37th session of the Khartoum International Fair gains special importance after the glorious December Revolution, in addition to the Sudanese openness to the outside world. During the visit of the Somali Minister of Trade to Sudan, a meeting between the two ministers is to be held to discuss the field of trade and industrial cooperation between Sudan and Somalia.
