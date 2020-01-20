Western Sahara: President of Republic Makes Appointments At Presidency of Republic and Other Institutions

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO has issued a decree containing appointments at the Presidency of the Republic and other national institutions, based on the powers conferred on him by the constitution

At the Presidency of Republic, the following appointments were made:

Mohamed-Lamine Al-Buhali, Minister at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of the Auxiliary Brigade.

Basheer Mustafa Sayed, Minister at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Political Affairs.

Mohamed-Lamine Ahmed, Minister at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Economic Affairs.

Khadija Hamdi, Minister at the Presidency of the Republic.

Mohamed-Lamine Daddi, Minister at the Presidency of the Republic.

Naama Saeed Jumani, Minister at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Social Affairs.

According to the same decree, the following maintained their previous duties:

Mhamaad Khaddad, in charge of the Sahrawi National Committee for the Referendum, Legal Issues and Natural Resources.

Mohamed Abdi, Director of the National Directorate of Hydrocarbons.

Buhubayni Yahia, President of the Sahrawi Red Crescent.