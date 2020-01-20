Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets UNDP Official

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdulazi Abdalla met, Sunday, at his office, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and reviewed with him the ongoing preparations for the UNDP Director visit to Sudan scheduled for next week.

The Undersecretary welcomed the high-level visit of the International Official, describing it as good chance for meeting the government senior officials and getting acquainted with Sudan's top development priorities during the transitional period.

Meanwhile, the UNDP Resident Representative expressed confidence that the visit will reflect the UNDP concern and contribute to strengthening cooperation with the government.

