Angola: Sailing - Angolan Duo Qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games

Luanda — Angolan duo Matias Montinho and Paixão Afonso qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday after winning the final race of the qualifying tournament in class 470 held in Luanda Island with 16 points.

In women's category, Angola failed to qualify, with sailors Domingas Huambo and Isabel Afonso being overcome by Mozambican duo Maria Parruque and Denise Machava, who will represent the African continent in the Olympic Games.

Angolan men's sailing will once again be present at the Olympic Games, after participating in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.