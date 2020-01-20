Zimbabwe: Khupe, Foreign Minister Moyo Discuss Sanctions Removal

20 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe Sunday met Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo in Harare where the two politicians jointly condemned sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and the US while calling for their immediate removal.

Khupe met Moyo in her capacity as the chairperson of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) International Re-engagement committee chairperson.

She said it was time sanctions were removed.

"We had a very good meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs as the POLAD International and Re-engagement committee where we were discussing about Zimbabwe getting back to the family of nations," she said after the meeting.

"We want Zimbabwe to be given the same opportunity like other countries so that they are able to compete on the world stage. But because of the restrictions that we have as a country, we are unable to do that.

"So as the POLAD International and Re-engagement committee, we are going to be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in making sure that we engage the international community so that Zimbabwe gets back to the family of nations."

Moyo, on his part, said the declaration to have sanctions removed by opposition political parties was commendable and that the opposition was drawing a line on national interest against party differences.

"Drawing a line in terms of defending the national interest of this country and this is exactly what we had been discussing.

"I am happy that this country should in actual fact have a consensus, a consensus of fundamental issues that affect or build the country," said Moyo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.