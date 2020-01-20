Nigeria: Almajiris Victims of Neglect - Sultan

Minna — His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, has noted that the almajiris are not criminals but victims of neglect by their parents.

He then called on Islamic scholars in the northern part of Nigeria to come up with strategies on how to overcome the almajiri phenomenon in the region

The Sultan made the call in an address in Minna, Niger State capital, while responding on behalf of 100 individuals and non-governmental organisations that were honoured by Islamic Education Trust (IET) for the roles they play in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the country.

The monarch who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi III, said almajiris parents' who neglected them will render account of their actions here on earth and before Allah in the hereafter.

He however noted that to address the phenomenon, there is need for holistic approach which would accommodate how to overcome the challenge of distance between the children and education.

He also emphasised the need for the curriculum to be expanded to recognise Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba and Arabic so that schools in Nigeria can use them to teach science and technology related subjects as adopted in other countries.

He also called on the scholars not to leave people at the grassroots out on how they can benefit from the use of science and technology in their affairs, especially farming since smart phones are common.

There are well over one thousand victims of armed bandit attacks that occurred in some communities in Niger State taking refuge at Dr Idris Ibrahim primary school.

Out of these, two women were said to have been delivered of baby boys at the camp located in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The two women, according to the Council Chairman, Comrade Sulaimon Dauda Chukwuba, are Jemima Buhari and Zarau Bashiru, indigenes of Mazuku and Mazuga communities of the council area.

Chukwuba disclosed this at the weekend during an interview with some journalists at the camp, on the sidelines of presentation of food items and other relief materials to IDPs at the camp by the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga.

The presentation, which was done on behalf of the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, was to ease the hardships on the victims in some communities.

The affected communities, according to the NSEMA boss, included Zongoro, Mozaga, Mazuka, Magami, Mazuku, Mazanga and Chukuba among others.

The food items delivered to the IDPs, were 60 bags of rice, 25 bags of maize, 15 bags of millet, while other relief materials include 50 pieces of 5 litre groundnut oil and palm oil, 25 gallons each, seven bags of salt, seven cartons of bathing and washing soaps.

It was learnt that a 25-year old lady in one of the communities attacked by armed bandits in the council areas sustained deep machete cut on her head, following her refusal to allow some bandits rape her, while being held captive on the fateful day.

The council boss, who disclosed further that the victim was being treated in an undisclosed hospital around the council area, stressed that the government will shoulder her medical bill, along with those of the two nursing mothers who were delivered of baby boys at the camp.