Zimbabwe: Musona Scores On Kas Eupen Debut

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona provided a timely reminder of his quality after taking just 10 minutes to score on his debut for Belgian Pro League side KAS Eupen during their 1-1 stalemate with second-placed Charleroi on Saturday evening.

The 29 year-old Zimbabwe international was named in KAS Eupen's starting line-up for the crucial league encounter barely 24 hours after completing his loan move from fellow Belgian side Anderlecht.

Musona repaid his coach Beñat San José's faith his in abilities by making an instant impact when he equalized for his side in the 10th minute with a clinical finish after capitalising on a loose clearance by the Charleroi goalkeeper Nicolas Penneteau.

KAS Eupen had fallen behind through an early strike by Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Fall in the fifth minute.

The home side however didn't take too long to find a response after Penneteau's poor clearance landed right at the feet of Musona, whose first time strike sneaked past the right spot giving the goalkeeper no chance.

The Zimbabwean forward was substituted later in the game after 77 minutes and replaced by DR Congo international forward Jonathan Bolingi as the match went on to finish in a one-all stalemate which ended the team's dismal run of three successive defeats before the festive break.

KAS Eupen are in 13th position on the 16-team league table on 20 points from 22 matches.

The debut goal will go a long way on boosting Musona's confidence after he endured a nightmarish stint at fellow Belgian side Anderlecht since joining the club from KV Oostende in July 2018.

Before Saturday's game Musona had expressed his desire to make an impression at his new club, who are aiming to avoid relegation.

"I feel comfortable here and I hope to get playing time and support my teammates. The friendly matches against Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven were a good start. I am a versatile striker who can be aligned in the middle and on both sides.

"I play where the coach asks, maybe already against Charleroi, because I'm in good shape," he said.