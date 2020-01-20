Malawi Sports Awards Set for Feb 14 - Kelly Kay, Faith Mussa to Perfom

The inaugural Malawi Sports Awards will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe on February 14 with a number of activities lined up including the perfomance from Kelly Kay and Faith Mussa.

Malawi Sports Awards

The government, through Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), introduced the annual national sports awards, dubbed Malawi Sports Awards, to recognise outstanding athletes, individuals and organisations.

MNCS Administration Manager, Henry Mereka, said the awards would be an annual event.

A number of activities for this year's event has been lined up including music perfomance from Faith Mussa and Kelly Kay.

Mereka was quoted in the press that through this initiative, they hope to promote pride, hard work and sportsmanship among athletes, stakeholders and encourage the corporate world into sports sponsorship and partnerships.

He also said all the nominees and award winners will receive various items as decided, from time to time, by the awards' ceremony organisers and programme sponsors.

Some of the categories to be considered include Junior Female Sportsperson (under-17), Junior Male Sportsperson (under-17), Sports Administrator, Non-Citizen, National Team, Sports Woman, Sports Man, Sports Woman with a disability, Sportsman with a disability, Best Executed Sports Development Programme, Sports District of the year, Umpire/Referee/ Judge, Coach and Sportsperson of the Year.