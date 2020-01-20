Malawi/South Africa: Khuda in South Africa for Trials At Polokwane City

20 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba left the country on Sunday for South Africa to undergo trials with that country's top-flight league side Polokwane City.

Khuda Muyaba

The facilitator of the deal, former Be Forward Wanderers striker, Esau Kayenda confirmed the news to Nyasa Times.

He said Muyaba will be on trials with the club for a week.

Kanyenda said the South African team was looking for a striker and that he recommended Muyaba's name because he is one of the best strikers in Malawi at the moment having also won the golden boot award.

In a brief interview before departure, Muyaba told Nyasa Times he is ready for the trials.

"This could be a stepping stone for bigger things in my career, so yes, I am excited and looking forward to impress," he said.

Muyaba will join Be Forward Wanderers defender,Dennis Chembezi who also left for Polokwane after passing trials.

Other two Malawian players who played for Polokwane include Muhammad Sulumba and Esau Kanyenda.

