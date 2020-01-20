Malawi: No Malawi Music Festival Lake of Stars in 2020 - - Organizers

20 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Organizers of Malawi music festival Lake of Stars (LoS) have announced that the event will not take place this year.

Last year's Lake of Stars

However, LoS Head of Media and Communication Zilanie Gondwe has quashed assertions that this might be beginning of the end of the festival in Malawi.

"We have taken a break before in 2012 and also in 2017 and we came back with the festival to the lake," Gondwe told the local press.

LoS Founder and Director Will Jameson again assured Malawians that the festival is an ongoing thing.

Jameson expressed satisfaction with the contributions the festival has made in promoting Malawian Arts and Culture Industry.

"We are immensely proud of the Contribution Lake of Stars project makes to Malawi and we are committed to continuing it this year and into the future. While the LoS festival will be taking a break, we have their exciting projects in the works for 2020" said Jameson.

Meanwhile, LoS team is supporting a music event called 'Big Foot' run by Friends in London, United Kingdom according to Gondwe.

Last year's Lake of Stars Festival took place at Kachere Kastle in the Northern Region District of Nkhatabay.

Besides the event, organizers also donated 50 desks to Kachere Primary School as pert of corporate and social responsibility.

