Malawi: Gaba Keeps Banging Them in - Takes Goals Tally to 12

Malawi international striker Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango was again on the score sheet in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Saturday when his team Orlando Pirates beat Highlands Park 3-1 at the Orlando Stadium.

Gaba keeps banging the goals in.

He has taken his goal scoring tally to 12 now, two clear of those following in the league's goal scorers' chart.

Gaba has now scored in five consecutive games and has been on score sheet in every game since German coach Josep Zinnbauer took charge when Pirates beat Black Leopards 3-1 in what was the swansong league match of last year.

The Malawian talisman had come to Saturday's match having scored at least one goal in Bucs' last seven matches including a hat-trick in the demolition of Polokwane City (4-1).

"I am scoring because we are playing as a team," said Gaba in an interview.