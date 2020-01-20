Malawi: UK-Based Namwaza Launches Charity to Support Malawians On Mental Health

20 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

United Kingdom (UK) based mental health specialist, Gerald Namwaza Banda, who works for National Health Service (NHS) England in East Midlands, has launched Mental Care as a platform to help health professionals and journalists in Malawi to create awareness on improving people's reaction to mental health.

Namwaza Banda: MentalCare

Namwaza Banda, a former business editor at Daily Times newspaper in Malawi, observed that many people are at risk of mental health problems and that mental health issues are generally misunderstood and ignored.

"Mental health issues are often ignored in the society in all spheres and angles of life and people are dying in silence from this scourge," said Namwaza Banda from his Derby base.

He also said the mental issues are underreported and misreported in Malawi media.

The mental health specialist said everyone's mental health fluctuates.

"We all have periods of low mood, stress and anxiety. But it comes a mental health problem once this carries on over a long period of time, affecting the way you live and think, making it hard to cope at time," he said.

Namwaza Banda said the media and healthcare professionals need to come together and help people understand the need to talk about mental health issues publicly.

He plans to engage Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter and the ministry of health for a working partnership that will include training local journalists on reporting mental health issues.

Ministry of Health spokesman Joshua Malango and Misa chairperson Teresa Ndanga welcomed the initiative and they are ready to work with MentalCare.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.