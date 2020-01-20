Nigeria: Power - National Grid No Longer Sustainable - Momoh

20 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chris Ochayi, Urowayino Jeremiah

Abuja — The management of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has commenced a process that would trigger the construction of smart mini-grid system in the urban and rural communities across the country.

Chairman of NERC, Professor James Momoh, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the prospect of the 11th International Conference on Energy, Power Systems Operation and Planning, ICEPSOP, Abuja 2020 holding today, at the nation's capital, declared that centralised national grid system was no longer sustainable for a growing economy like Nigeria.

The conference, themed "Empowering Micro-Grid With Smart Attributes Development in the United States and Africa," according to Momah, would be attended by professionals, policy makers, regulators scholars, students from across Nigeria, African and Americans, who are interested in solving Nigeria's electricity problem.

He also said the conference was aimed to develop alternative grid system needed to drive Nigeria's development.

He noted that the conference would put heads together to see how the mini-grid works, of what benefit it will be for Nigeria given the current centralised national grid system. He said there is no option than to provide power to the people of this country.

