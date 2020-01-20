Uganda: Kakande's U19 Girls Hit Perfection to Win Bilateral Series

Coach Ivan Kakande finally got the desired satisfaction after his U19 national girls' cricket team defeated Tanzania by 14 runs to win a week-long Twenty20 Bilateral Series last week.

The U-19 side gradually erased almost all errors with bat and ball to silence the visitors a close contest the University Oval in Kyambogo.

"We played to our best," remarked a delighted Kakande moments after captain Esther Illukor lifted the trophy in company of sponsor Aziz Damani.

"The girls did what we expected them to do. They batted in partnerships, bowled and fielded well," added the Soroti Academy coach.

Following a flawless streak in four round-robin games, Kakande's improved further but setting a score of 93-5 after Illokur led by example with an unbeaten knock 34 runs off 35 balls.

That came after Suzan Kakai had made 24 off 18 while Joy Nakanjako got 23 off 38 at a time eventual best bowler Perice Zakayo (2/14) and Nuru Omary Tindo (1/17) were striking.

In the chase, Tanzania's lead batter Neema Justine made 22 off 33 and Hudaa Mrisho Omari added 16 off 32 only for player of match Rachael Achan (3/14) and Christine Anayo (3/12) to take off their wheels.

At this Damani, Metro Tyres and Kampala Boys Sports Club-sponsored event used to prepare Uganda and Tanzania for the forthcoming ICC Girls' U19 World Cup Qualifiers, Illukor was voted as MVP with 89 runs and three wicket-keeping dismissals.

Tanzania's Shufaa Hamza took the best wicket-keeper award with four dismissals.