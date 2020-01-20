South Africa: Ramaphosa Promises an End to Employing Poorly Qualified and Politically Connected People in Key State Posts

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
(file photo)
20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

While struggling state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA are diminishing the state's capacity, the practice of parachuting poorly qualified, but politically connected, people into key positions will come to an end, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter.

The topic of Monday's letter was "a capable state".

Ramaphosa recounted being struck by the "need to significantly improve the capacity of the government that is meant to improve their lives" while walking through the streets of Kimberley and other towns in the Northern Cape two weeks ago, as part of the ANC's January 8th celebrations.

"It was disheartening to see that, despite progress in many areas, there were several glaring instances of service delivery failures," Ramaphosa wrote.

"Many of the places we visited struggle to provide social infrastructure and services simply because they have such a small revenue base. But, in some cases, elected officials and public servants have neglected their responsibilities.

"A common feature in most of these towns, which is evident throughout all spheres of government, is that the state often lacks the necessary capacity to adequately meet people's needs."

He said public representatives and civil servants derived their legitimacy from their ability to act professionally while serving the public and managing state resources to the benefit of the public.

"Poor coordination and alignment between departments and lack of effective oversight has meant that policies and programmes have not had the necessary impact on people's lives," Ramaphosa said.

"That is why this administration has prioritised the task of building a capable state."

He added that a capable state started with the people who worked in it.

"Officials and managers must possess the right financial and technical skills and other expertise. We are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage. There should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work."

He also said a capable state meant state-owned enterprises needed to fulfil their mandates effectively and add value to the economy.

"State companies that cannot deliver services - such as Eskom during load shedding - or that require continual bailouts - such as SAA - diminish the capacity of the state. That is why a major focus of our work this year is to restore our SOEs to health. We will do this by appointing experienced and qualified boards and managers. We will be clarifying their mandates and give them scope to execute those mandates."

Ramaphosa said while South Africa faced "great challenges, we do not have a dysfunctional state".

For the building of a capable state to be successful, citizens need to get involved.

"We must all participate in school governing bodies, ward committees and community policing forums. It is on citizens that government will rely to advise us on the standards of public services in communities. It is on you that we depend to hold those who are failing you to account.

"Where government needs help, we should be prepared to draw on the skills, expertise and resources of the private sector and civil society. If we all work together to build a more capable and developmental state, we will be that much closer to realising the South Africa that we all want."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.