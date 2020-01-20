Botswana: FA Cup Draw to Benefit Low Division Teams

Gaborone — Orange FA cup round of 32 draw conducted at the Gaborone Bus Rank on January 18 has pitted Lobatse-based side, Extension Gunners against Diamond Chiefs of Letlhakane.

All eyes will be on Mapantsula to see how they will handle Diamond Chiefs, given that they have been struggling in the elite league.

On form Prisons XI will play against Tsa Botlhe FC, Tonota FC will play Township Rollers, Morupule Wanderers will face Notwane, while premier league teams, Security Systems and BDF XI will face each other once again.

Mogoditshane Fighters was drawn against Orapa United, while Molepolole-based Masitaoka will battle it out with Sankoyo Bush Bucks, troubled Miscellaneous will play Jwaneng Galaxy, Police XI takes on Eleven Angel's and Gaborone United will face Black Forest.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs will take on BR Highlanders, Union Flamengo Santos will play with Mochudi Rovers, Matebejana takes Calendar Stars, King Rogers will play Jwaneng Fighters, Sua Flamingoes plays against Molepolole City Stars while Motlakase Power Dynamos will face Broadhurst United.

Speaking after the draw, Botswana Football Association communications officer, Tumo Mpatane said they were happy with the way the draw had been conducted. "The draw has also excited a lot of people who attended and I think you can see that the draw attendance keeps on improving," he said.

Mpatane said he was also happy most of the premier league teams were drawn with lower division teams, adding that alone would create a lot of excitement during the competition.

He said teams in the lover division would have an opportunity to benefit in the FA, given that they would host premier league teams, thus taking football to the people.

He said the venues and dates would be announced in due course, adding that it was important that football supporters attend the games in large numbers.

Orange Botswana public relations and digital specialist, Mosarwa Molema said he was happy that the draw produced a high value visibility games.

He said as sponsors, their desire was to see the stadiums filled by football lovers, adding that he was confident that the fixtures would give the supporters value for their money.

Source: BOPA