Somalia: AMISOM Troops Return From Somalia

20 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The 26th Ugandan Battle Group to Somalia has officially been welcomed back to Uganda having completed a one-year tour of duty under the African Union Mission in Somalia.

Officially receiving them, the Police Chief of Joint Staff, AIGP Brig Jack Bakasumba on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi welcomed back the 2,256 troops at Peace Support Operation Training Center in Nakaseke district.

Ugandan troops make up the bulk of the African Union force helping Somalia's UN-backed government. With part of the country under the control of al-Shabab Islamist militants.

The 22,000 AU troops are expected to leave the country in 2021 and hand over the security responsibility to the Somali national army.

