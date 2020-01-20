Somalia: SNA Forces Carry Out Operation Following Al-Shabaab Attack On Marka

Fighters from the militant group Al-Shabaab on Sunday night launched a heavy attack on the southern Somalia town of Marka. The militants attacked a base of the Somali National Army's 14 October Battalion on the outskirts of Marka town.

SNA troops said they repulsed the attack and forced the militants to retreats to where they came from. Area residents said the sounds of artillery and other heavy weapons were heard across all parts of the seaside town.

The number of casualties from both sides is not yet known. Al-Shabaab has recently stepped up its attacks against the Somali army and other foreign forces in the region.