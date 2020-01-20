South Africa: GP Education Continues Grief Counselling At Laerskool Bekker

20 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) says its psycho-social unit will continue to provide counselling on Monday, following the death of a learner - Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko - at Laerskool Bekker last Wednesday.

"The psycho-social unit will continue with counselling on Monday, 20 January 2020," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

It is alleged that Keamohetswe, a 13-year-old male learner, was found dead in the said school's hostel swimming pool in Magaliesburg at about 16:00 on Wednesday, 15 January.

"We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family and assure them that they are in our prayers during this time of mourning. Indeed this is a bad week for us in the education sector.

"We can't find words to comfort these families who lost their children under our care," said Lesufi.

The news of Seboko's passing came just as the country was still in the grips of shock over Enock Mpianzi's passing.

It is alleged that Mpianzi drowned on a school orientation camp on Wednesday in Brits, North West.

"It is once again disappointing that we only received information in the late afternoon, 17 January 2020. According to information at our disposal, police attended the scene and are investigating circumstances surrounding this sad incident," said Lesufi.

Lesufi said the psychosocial unit team based at the school hostel was available to assist learners with counselling until late that evening. Teachers also received counselling on Thursday, 16 January 2020.

