Zimbabwe: Telecel Broke, Fails to Replace SIM Cards, Subscribers Down to 800 000

17 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE country's third largest mobile network operator, Telecel Zimbabwe is on the verge of collapse with reliable sources saying it is failing to replace sim cards while also facing network connectivity challenges.

The situation is reportedly seriously affecting the telecoms firm's revenue inflows.

Most subscribers and key technical employees have since abandoned it opting for other reliable networks. The government is the major shareholder in the company.

In a letter to the Minister of ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere, Communication and Allied Services Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CASWUZ) secretary general, David Mhambare said the situation at Telecel has deteriorated to unimaginable proportions.

"The revenue has gone down to an average of $7 million per month against competitor (Netone) who is racking around $90 million per month," wrote Mhambare in a letter in possession of NewZimbabwe.com.

"The network's availability has been cut by more than 65% with a few towns and cities only having network available in the CBD (Central Business District) or when electricity is available which is during odd night hours.

"Active subscribers have gone down from 2.2 million in 2014 to around 800 000 as at December 2019.

"The network availability standard of 99.99% previously achievable has gone down to below 40%, and sim cards cannot be replaced as the systems are down, the whole of Masvingo province and Beitbridge town (just to mention a few) do not have network for subscribers."

Mhandare said staff members were resorting to using competitors' sim cards in Telecel offices to communicate Telecel business.

During the festive season, the daily operations were severely affected by dysfunctional IT systems while subscribers failed to recharge airtime due to a combination of both system failure and loss of critical staff members.

"During the holidays, the system was down to the extent that the official mail platform was also not operational. This has rendered official communication non-existent," the letter reads.

According to CASWUZ, due to all these operational challenges, workers' livelihoods were under serious threat.

"The labour turnover at Telecel is now averaging nine employees per month. We believe a stitch in time saves nine. We passionately plead with your esteemed office to save our jobs and the future of our children, families and economy of Zimbabwe.

"The reputation of your ministry and the government are also at stake, honourable may you intervene and save our livelihoods."

Efforts to get a comment from Telecel management and the ICT Minister were unsuccessful.

In 2015, the government controversially seized control of Telecel Zimbabwe after concluding a US$40 million deal by buying out international telecommunications giant, VimpelCom, ultimately holding 60% of the local company.

The other major mobile operators are NetOne and Econet.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
ICT
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.