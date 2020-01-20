Liberia: Regional Pandemic Prevention Management System 'Soft Launch' Tuesday

20 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Regional Pandemic Prevention Management System Liberia team in partnership with the Ministry of Health and iCampus, with support from GIZ and GFA, is pleased to announce to the public the Soft Launch Event of a newly developed application software, Regional Pandemic Prevention Management System (REPPMAS) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at iCampus, Carey Street, Snapper Hill, Monrovia at 1:00 PM GMT.

REPPMAS is the winning team for Liberia edition of the health hackathon commissioned by BMZ (Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development) that was organized and implemented in partnership with GFA and GIZ in the four Ebola affected countries in west Africa, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Nigeria and Liberia with support to the Regional Pandemic Prevention (RPPP) project in the ECOWAS region.

The software includes a tech solution on health risk information dissemination, internal partners communication as well as inter-communication and coordination between institutions in the ECOWAS regions in pandemic control during crisis and normal conditions.

With support from GIZ (RPPP), the team has successfully completed the software development cycle and have met up with the requirements specified above and is ready to showcase the potential of the software to health institutions and partners for effective use and management as we gear towards public consumption of the software.

"The general public is encouraged to attend as the team presents a live demonstration of the functionality of the software and the problems it was created to address," says Theo Nyemah, REPPMAS Liberia team lead. "We look forward to having an audience as we present our remedy to the issue of risk communication which is one of the reasons for wide spread of one of the most deadly disease outbreaks in West Africa called Ebola Virus Disease."

Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

