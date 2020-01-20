Liberia: Teacher Wanted for Raping 12 Year-Old Student

A 25-year-old teacher of the Bible Foundation Day-care and Elementary school has allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl, who is a former student of the school.

D. Servele Sando, commonly known as W. Diamond, on January 6, 2020, raped the victim (name withheld) around 4 p.m. at her parent's home.

A close family source told Daily Observer that the victim first came in contact with Sando when she was a student of the Bible Foundation Day-care during 2018/2019 school year where Sando was a teacher.

The family source said the teacher started harassing the victim at age 11 when she was in grade 6. At that time, he forced her to write a love letter to him, threatening that her failure to write the letter would lead to failure in the school.

According to the family source, after the victim wrote the letter, she forgot to present it to the perpetrator and that was how her older brother discovered and reported it to their mother.

"When the victim's mother took the letter to the school, she met the principal, who invited his vice-principal, Sando and the victim in his office, at which time they warned him not to go close to her or other girls in the school," the family source explained.

After the school administration had warned Sando, the victim informed her parents that her perpetrator avoided her until she graduated at the end of that academic year.

"It was when he raped her that we discovered he had been calling her phone and asking her to delete his number to prevent her family from having knowledge about their recent communication," the family source told the Daily Observer.

"The victim also disclosed to her parents that she was afraid to inform them about the newly established communication because her perpetrator has threaten to harm her if she ever mentioned that he talks to her on the phone", the source said.

Sando also lives in the same community with the victim. Eyewitnesses said he was always seen following her on her way from school.

It was the absence of the victim's parents from home that caused the perpetrator to execute his long-awaited plan.

"While he was in the process, the elder brother of the victim came and met Sando in the act. When the brother went to call neighbors, Sando escaped. He is now declared wanted by the Zone 9 Police."

"The mother of the girl took her to both James Davis Memorial Hospital in Nezoe community and the Hope for Women International but due to the time at which the incident occurred, the hospitals' services were closed", the source added.

"After all one-stop health centers were closed, the nurses advised the victim's mother not to allow her to take bath which was a means of preserving evidence until the next day," the source said.

The next day when the family took the victim to the hospital; nurses confirmed that she was raped and a swab was collected for investigation.

When asked about how far the investigation has gone, the Jacob Town Depot 9 police station said the perpetrator remains at large and has been declared wanted.