Africa: Ministers to Represent SA in Investment Gatherings

20 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor will today represent South Africa at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The two Ministers will be joined by Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel at the 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from tomorrow until Friday.

In a press advisory, National Treasury said the Ministers would represent South Africa at the meetings at the behest of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is unable to attend.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit will this year focus on four interactive sessions on sustainable finance, trade and investment, future African growth sectors, and clean energy and climate.

"Team South Africa will communicate at both the UK-Africa Investment Summit and WEF platforms the message that while South Africa faces challenges of weak economic growth and fiscal pressures, the country remains open for business as one of the best investment destinations in the world.

"Team SA will also highlight the strides being made to implement structural reforms to ignite economic growth, ease the cost of doing business, curb government debt, and stabilise SOEs," Treasury said.

The 50th WEF Annual Meeting is convened under the theme 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

According to WEF, the meeting will bring together 3 000 participants from around the world, who will be expected to give concrete meaning to "stakeholder capitalism"; assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.

This year's WEF theme is timely and speaks to complex transnational challenges faced globally, such as climate change, migration, increased geo-political tension and cybercrime.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Africa
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.