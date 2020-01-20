Liberia: Rev. J. Emanuel Bowier Celebrates 70th Birthday With Cheerful Giving

Monrovia — Former Information Minister, Rev. J. Emmanuel Z. Bowier celebrated his 70th birthday over the weekend, in front of the Era Supermarket, where he and his wife, Mrs. Ruth Bowier divided rice, washing soap and sardines to some old people. These old folks are normally found around there begging for alms.

Wearing a blue T-shirt scripted: 'Too blessed to be stressed,' Rev. Bowier was seen handling out rice, which had been parceled in small polythene bags to the old people.

"70, is what was promised us by God in the Bible. So I am happy to reach my three scores and 10. At 70, I feel like I am 20 years old. Therefore, I told myself that when I turn 70, I would not call people to my house to eat and get drunk but instead I would come and share with people who are in need," he said

Answering to the meaning of the number 70 in the Bible, Rev. Bowier stated that the number seven represents many things in the Bible. "It represents an era; it represents achievements, and completion, because when God created the earth, he rested on the seventh day."

It can be recalled that Rev. Bowier said on state radio that at 80, he will become the President of Liberia for which the Liberian people will ask him to rule them.

"Ten years from now, I will still be standing, because I promised to be the President of Liberia between now and when I reach 80 years old. And when I am President, I intend to develop this country, empower the people, and let them enjoy and rejoice in the Lord. Therefore, from now on, we should all work together to make this country a better place so that when I am 80 years old, this country will be much better than what it is now.

Few years ago, Rev. Bowier, who is widely known for his historical reflections, used to be on several radio stations, but had stopped lately.

He told FrontPageAfrica why he had to stop his radio appearances:

"Well, I assumed that people were no longer listening to me, so I stopped but if people want me to return on the radio, they should say it, and I will return," he added.

Mrs. Bowier, who also shared rice with the old people at VAMOMA House, after they had left ERA Supermarket, said it's a big thing to turn 70. She thought about most of the things her husband has passed through, including the 2014 deadly Ebola virus disease. "It is worth celebrating," she added.

"What God is doing for us, we cannot pay Him; He said in His words 'Feed My sheep.' So this is why we decided to identify with the less fortunate. Even though, the items we brought are not much, but the Bible says; 'Little is much when God is in it. This is why we are celebrating with our brothers and sisters today."

Old lady Lucy Wesseh, from Jacob town, who was one of those who benefited from the gesture, said she was happy for the gift from Rev. and his wife.

"We feel good and tell God thanks that Rev. Bowier can think about the old people and help us," she said.

While John Kolubah, another beneficiary, said he had always benefited from Rev. Bowier's kindness since he lived on 17th Streets many years ago.

It is not only today, but Rev. Bowier has been helping a long time, he even used to pay my rent and I say thank God for Rev. who has shown us kindness and I pray that God gives him long life to do more," he said

Musu Gaye and others, who don't have families to look after them or help them, assemble every Saturday for people to help them because from the help they get, they can send their children to school.

"Therefore, we thank Rev. Bowier for helping us with some rice for us to be able to eat on Sunday. We thank God for Rev. Bowier and pray that God to will give him long life,' she said.