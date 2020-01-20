Liberia Gets First Female Maritime Educator

Monrovia — Mrs. Sherif obtained a Master's of Science degree in Maritime Education and Training in 2019 from the World Maritime University in Sweden to become the first Liberian woman to achieve such feat.

This achievement comes at a time when the world second largest shipping registry nation is struggling to train its next generation of Maritime professional who would manage the country's marine assets for the greater good of the citizenry and the economy.

As part of requirements to acquire the degree, Mrs. Sherif presented a dissertation on the topic: "The development of Maritime Education and Training in Liberia: a historical perspective".

According to the first female Maritime Educator, it is now hard times that policymakers see the need to invest in building the capacity of Liberians especially the young ones to take charge of Liberia's maritime resources given the fact that the few professionals in the sector are aging. "Giving our Maritime sector to foreigners to manage is a risk we don't want to toy with," she stressed.

Mrs. Miatta Sonie Sherif's achievement means Liberia has a reservoir of knowledge development expertise to utilize particularly now that the Liberia Maritime Authority is strategically focused on building a vibrant domestic maritime program that would be self sustainable and capacitated to handle the growing global trends.