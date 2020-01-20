Liberia: County Meet - Grand Kru, Maryland Advance to Semifinal

Monrovia — Grand Kru County and Maryland Counties have secured their place in the semifinal of the ongoing National County Sports Meet football version.

The Kru boys who reached the quarter-final as runner up of Group C on Saturday, January 18, 2020 defeated Group A winner Rivercess 2-0 at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in the presence of the chief patron of sport President George Weah.

Rufus Kenndey gave Grand Kru the lead in the first half from the penalty spot as he sent Rivercess keeper Morlik Keita the wrong way.

Rivercess fought to get the equalizer during the first half but Kennedy and his tight defenders stood their ground to end the first half 1-0 to the boys from Barclayville.

After the break, Rivercess pressurized Grand Kru but could not get the needed result as their strikers wasted several scoring chances.

Adolphus Torbor of Muscat FC fired Grand Kru into the semifinals with his 56th minute strike that saw Grand Kru secure a 2-0 victory.

Grand Kru will face the winner of Lofa County and Bomi County in the semifinal for a place in the grand final.

In the second match, Maryland County and Sinoe County played out to a goalless draw after full ninety minutes of play plus extra 30 minutes.

Maryland dominated possession from start to finish but could not get the opener as they eliminated Sinoe from the penalty spot 6-5.

The Marylanders will battle either Nimba or Gbarpolu County in the last four for a place in the final.

Daniel Toe who captained Maryland for the first time after missing their group matches was instrumental in his side's win as he worked away with the man of the match award.

Meanwhile, Margibi and Bassa Counties have also advanced to the last four of the competition after wins over River Gee and Grand Kru County.

Defending Champions Bassa on January 18, 2020 secured a hard-fought 1-0 home run victory over Grand Kru county at the Samuel K. Doe Sport Complex in the second quarter-final match while Margibi demolished River Gee 14 home runs to nothing in the early kickoff.

Both teams qualified from Group A and met in last year's final but the Bassa girls triumphed over Margibi County to be champions.

Lofa or Bomi will face Margibi County in the semifinal while Bassa will battle Bong or Montserrado County.