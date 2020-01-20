Liberia: The Death Announcement of Oldma Kebbeh Konah Kollie

Power TV/FM regrets to announce the death of Oldma Kebbeh Konah Kollie of Chugbor community, Old Road. This event occurred on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia following a protracted illness. She was 88 years old.

The late oldma Kebbeh Konah Kollie was survived by several children including, Mr. Aaron Kollie, Manager of Power TM/TV, as well as a host of other relatives. The first family meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2020 at the Kollie's residence in Chugbor community, Old Road at 3: 00 PM.

This announcement goes out to the citizens of the town of Kpademai and Kpakarmai in Lofa County and relatives in Monrovia, Harbel and abroad.

Signed:

Aaron B. Kollie

Son of the deceased for the family