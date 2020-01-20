Liberia: Open Bible Church Ends Annual Conference in Monrovia - Elects New Corps of Officers

20 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Open Bible Standard Churches Liberia, Inc. has ended a weeklong Annual Conference that brought together hundreds of delegates from across the Country.

This year's conference held from Monday, January 13, to Sunday the 19th, at the Monrovia Open Bible Standard Church on the Old Road was under the theme: 'Building a Church with a Difference' Text: Acts 2:42-47.

This year's conference, four hundred twenty-six (426) delegates were drawn from each of the thirty-three (33) chartered churches spread in many parts of the country including Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Margibi, Sinoe, Maryland and Montserrado counties among others.

The Open Bible Standard Churches Liberia, Inc. was founded in 1935 by a group of Missionaries from the United States of America, with a mission to make disciples, develop leaders, and plant churches.

The Church, since its formation, has been winning souls to Christ and made progress towards what the great commission intended by impacting the lives of Christians in Liberia and across the world as a denomination.

The church, as part of its constitution every four years elect new core of officers to steer the affairs of the denomination went to the poll.

The incumbent Rev. Dr. Jacob A. B. Vambo III was re-elected on white ballot as National Field Director /Bishop of the Open Bible Standard Churches of Liberia for the next four years.

Rev. Hilary G. Paul was also elected Assistant Field Director and Deacon Timothy Shark Verdier Sr. National General Secretary. Others include Pst. Matthew Garduah, Asst. National General Secretary, Deacon Philip N. Seekie, National Treasurer and Bro. Sam G. Wonlah, Financial Secretary, among others.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service the National Field Director/Bishop elect-Rev. Dr. Jacob A. B. Vambo, III, calls on members to unite for the growth and development of the denomination.

According to Bishop Vambo, if members put aside their differences he sees the church impacting more lives and winning souls to Christ.

"It is time to put our arts together as people and as a Church. Let me be the first to ask for forgiveness if I have wronged anyone, whether by my actions or deeds". Rev. Vambo stressed.

He also used the occasion to cautioned members to practice what the Bible teaches through their day to day activities by living right.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Religion
West Africa
Liberia
across allAfrica.com
