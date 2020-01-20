Kenyan International Close to Sealing Swedish Move

17 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam is close to sealing a two-year move to Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF.

Djurgardens scouts were in the country late last year to monitor the player and others and it is said he passed the test and is set to travel to Stockholm to ink a lucrative two-year deal.

"All the nitty-gritty have been agreed and she is expected in Sweden next week. It was a tough and long process but she is very happy to get such a life-changing deal. We believe it will open doors for more Kenyan women footballers," a reliable source told Nairobi News.

Dogo becomes the third Harambee Starlets player to seal a move abroad after Eldoret Falcons duo Ruth Ingosi and Annedy Kundu moved to Lakatamia FC in Cyprus.

Esse Akida and Corazone Aquino are also rumoured to be finalizing a move to an unnamed European club.

OFFICIAL CLUB STATEMENT

Mwanahalima Adam (Dogo) is slated to leave the country next week for Sweden for trials.#TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/4FdBJt3aKn

- Thika Queens Football Club (@ThikaQueensFC) January 17, 2020

