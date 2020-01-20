Kenya: Babu Owino Charged With Attempted Murder, Disorderly Conduct While Armed

20 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino Monday denied two criminal charges - an unlawful attempt to cause the death of a Nairobi DJ and carrying a firearm while drunk and disorderly - following his arraignment over last week's gun drama at Nairobi's B-Club.

Owino, formally known as Paul Ongili, was accused of unlawfully attempting to end the life of Felix Odhiambo Orinda after shooting him in the neck, contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code.

The offence commonly referred to as accessory after the fact to murder attracts life imprisonment.

"Any person who becomes an accessory after the fact to murder is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life," Section 222 of the Penal Code reads.

Owino also faced a second charge arising from his disorderly conduct while armed, the prosecution telling the court the legislator violated Sections 33 and 31 (1) of the Firearms Act.

