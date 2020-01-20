Liberia: Erroneous And Misleading - Margibi County Land Administrator Apologizes for Misleading Statement About Rock Church

Monrovia — The Margibi County Land administrator of the Liberia Land Authority has apologized to Bishop Fatu Smith, the administrator of the Rocks International Church in Liberia, after he earlier released misinformation about regarding the church property.

Joe Dorah, in a letter to Bishop Smith, apologized for his erroneous statement concerning the ownership and the administrative powers given to the female prelate by the founder of the church.

"I have the honor to present my compliments on behalf of the Liberia Land Authority branch in Kakata, Margibi County, and also wish to inform you that we were misled concerning the case between The Rock Church of Liberia and Rev. Fatu Smith, Charles Bestman and the Rock International, not knowing the case was in court," Mr. Dorah wrote in his letter of apology.

"Therefore, the office of Liberia Land Authority in Margibi County has no jurisdiction to undermine the court; anyone who does not agree with our ruling can forward the case to court."

His letter to the bishop came two days after he had told reporters that the Land Authority ruled that Bishop Smith did not have the legal rights to administer the church properties.

Court documents and other legal papers seen by FrontPageAfrica show that Bishop Smith is the legal representative of the church.

A 2015 court ruling by the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Margibi County ordered that encroaches on portion of the church's 75 acres of land located in Margibi County should be ejected. That ruling also established that the property belongs to the church and that those illegally occupying the land should be evicted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica after she received the letter of apology from Mr. Dorah, the Bishop of the Rock Church in Liberia said that the Margibi County Land Commissioner misleading comment was influenced by a handful of members of the church who are impostors determine to create chaos.

Bishop Smith and Reverend Charles G. Bestman were appointed administrators of the church properties in Liberia back in 2015 by Bishop Anne N. Gimenez, the International Overseer of the Rock Ministerial Fellowship International.

Bishop Smith frowned on members of the church that are planting seed of discord and warned them that the church will not tolerate selfish behavior that would undermine its values.

At the same time, Bishop Smith has assured owners of properties who legally obtained same from the church to ignore the misleading information that was disseminated by the county land commissioner office.