Kenya: Babu Owino to Stay Behind Bars for a Week

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has directed that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino be remanded in custody for seven days to await a pre-bail report.

He denied an attempted murder charge at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday for shooting club DJ Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, at B Club in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The incident occured in the early hours of Friday morning last week.

The legislator will be held in prison and not a police station as his defence team, led by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, had requested.

The MP spent the weekend in custody following the shooting.

Detectives have conducted DNA testing to firm up the case against him.