Kenya: Babu Owino to Stay Behind Bars for a Week

20 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has directed that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino be remanded in custody for seven days to await a pre-bail report.

He denied an attempted murder charge at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday for shooting club DJ Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, at B Club in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The incident occured in the early hours of Friday morning last week.

The legislator will be held in prison and not a police station as his defence team, led by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, had requested.

The MP spent the weekend in custody following the shooting.

Detectives have conducted DNA testing to firm up the case against him.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.