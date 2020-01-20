Botswana: Orapa United Wallop BDF Xi

Gaborone — Visiting Orapa United FC consolidated their top spot in the BTC Premiership league log by putting four goals past BDF XI on a rainy Saturday afternoon (January 18).

After a shocking and disappointing 0-1 result against Prisons XI in a league fixture last weekend, Mogomotsi Mpote's charges dusted themselves up and were off to a perfect start against Matebele a mantshonyana to put themselves in a comfortable spot ahead of second placed Security Systems who were held to a one-all draw by struggling Gilport Lions on the same day.

A brace from Omaatla Kebatho and one each from Abdallah Riziki and Onkemetse Powe respectively ensured that they get all the three points on offer against the army men.

It was a lukewarm encounter played on a soaked Otse Police College pitch, which saw the two sides sizing each other up for a good 10 minutes before the Ostriches eventually snatched a goal through the defensive midfielder Riziki.

A well orchestrated move from the Ostriches, which started on the midfield by Kobamelo Kebaikanye and Lawrence Nduga was rewarded 10 minutes into the first half as Riziki complemented and completed it with a fine shot beating goalkeeper Tumiso Mashakola.

BDF XI tried to equalise but Godiraone Modingwane was denied by the upright and just a few minutes after that Orapa increased their goals to two with Powe tapping in the Kobamelo Kebaikanye cross.

Two minutes into the second half captain Kebatho, who was a lone striker, led by example when he unleashed a poweful shot outside the box to make it three nil.

He made it four in less than two minutes to get himself a brace when he lined a hard and low shot thanks to the poor defending by BDF XI who allowed him space and time to pick the spot and shoot.

Though BDF XI seemed like a different team from the last one which humiliated Tafic by five goals could have at least got a goal or two but they were let down by too many passes in the box and at times poor decision making.

On the other hand Mpote's charges look poised to cause an upset this season as they displayed good footballing skills coupled with discipline especially when they go on the offensive.

Meanwhile battle for league honours takes a quantum leap with every passing weekend. Jwaneng Galaxy inched towards the second spot when they beat Molepolole City Stars by one goal to nil.

Prisons continued their good run as they beat relegation bound Miscellaneous by one goal to nil. Extension Gunners increased Tafic woes after an emphatic two nil victory in Francistown. Obonye Maome two strkes were enough to earn Gaborone United bragging rights over cross town rivals Notwane FC.

BR Highlanders beat Morupule Wanderers 2-0.

Source : BOPA